TORONTO, April 2 Toronto's main stock index marked its strongest gain in nearly six weeks o n M onday in a broad-based rally after upbeat Chinese and U.S. manufacturing data trumped further signs of economic weakness in Europe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 114.88 points, or 0.93 percent, at 12,507.06, its biggest one-day climb since Feb. 21. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Dan Grebler)