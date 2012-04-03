TORONTO, April 3 Toronto's resource-heavy main stock index fell in early trade o n T uesday, hurt by soft commodity prices and a drop in shares of Royal Bank of Canada , which U.S. regulators have accused of running a trading scheme "of massive proportion."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.83 points, or 0.7 percent, at 12,421.23, shortly after a flat open. (Editing by James Dalgleish)