TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index ended nearly 200 points lower on Tuesday, its biggest one-day drop in four weeks, on lowered expectations for more U.S. central bank stimulus, tumbling commodities and a steep drop in shares of Royal Bank of Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished down 183.45 points, or 1.47 percent, at 12,323.61. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)