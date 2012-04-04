By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, April 4 Sinking commodity stocks led Canadian equities to a near 12-week low on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. central bank crushed hopes for more monetary stimulus and as a weak Spanish bond auction signaled the effects of earlier European funding operations may be waning.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 145.02 points, or 1.18 percent, to 12,178.59. Earlier in the session, the index hit its weakest level since Jan. 13. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney)