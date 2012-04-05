TORONTO, April 5 Toronto's main stock index fell for the third straight day on Thursday, hitting its lowest level in more than three months as European debt crisis worries hurt appetite for riskier assets, though strong Canadian and U.S. jobs data provided some support.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 75.55 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,103.11. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by James Dalgleish)