TORONTO, April 9 Toronto's main stock index looked opened lower on Monday after much weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday, an equity market holiday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened down 4.87 points to 12,098.24, before further extending losses. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)