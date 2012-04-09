TORONTO, April 9 Toronto's main stock index hit its lowest level in more than three months on Monday following much weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday, an equity market holiday, though rallying gold miners helped cushion the fall.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 84.61 points, or 0.7 percent, at 12,018.50. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)