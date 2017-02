TORONTO, April 11 Toronto's main stock index rebounded on Wednesday in a broad-based rally following five straight days of losses that took Canadian shares to their lowest level this year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 91.47 points, or 0.77 percent, at 12,026.76. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)