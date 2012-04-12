TORONTO, April 12 Toronto's main stock index notched its biggest gain since early January on Thursday, recovering from a string of losses, after lower yields on some euro zone debt and rumors of strong Chinese growth lifted commodity and financial shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 187.89 points, or 1.56 percent, at 12,214.65. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by James Dalgleish)