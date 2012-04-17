(Updates with details, commentary)

* TSX rises 70.22 points, 0.6 pct, to 12,107.81

* All 10 sectors advance after soft start

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, April 17 Toronto's main stock index climbed on Tuesday after a shaky start as investors focused on encouraging U.S. corporate results and improving sentiment about Europe's economy.

A Spanish debt auction went smoothly and German data gave an upbeat reading of the euro zone's largest economy, providing some relief to investors worried about the debt crisis.

Among the top gainers on the index, Suncor Energy rose 2.2 percent to C$31.49, Manulife Financial climbed 2.2 percent to C$13.22 and Potash Corp added 1.5 percent to C$43.55.

Gold miners made up three of top five laggards. Barrick Gold was down 0.3 percent to C$40.68, Goldcorp Inc fell 0.4 percent to C$41.21 and Yamana Gold lost 1.2 percent to C$14.64.

"Gold stocks are discounting about a $1,000 gold price, and the oil stocks are discounting about an $80 oil price," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities.

"I'm hoping when the first-quarter earnings come for these companies that they'll be good, and that might help to close the gap somewhat."

U.S. crude futures advanced toward $105 a barrel on Tuesday, while spot gold slipped to a session low below $1,635 an ounce.

At 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 70.22 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,107.81. All 10 sectors were stronger.

U.S. shares were underpinned by some corporate results that topped expectations, including from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Coca-Cola Co.

However, market participants said Spain's precarious fiscal position would remain a worry and the most important test would come with an auction of Spanish 10-year debt on Thursday, which could put the euro and other markets back under pressure. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)