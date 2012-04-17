TORONTO, April 17 Toronto's main stock index finished sharply higher on Tuesday as investors focused on encouraging U.S. corporate results, improving sentiment about Europe's economy and a more hawkish-sounding Bank of Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 99.35 points, or 0.83 percent, at 12,136.94. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by James Dalgleish)