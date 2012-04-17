GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 1-1/2-year high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
TORONTO, April 17 Toronto's main stock index finished sharply higher on Tuesday as investors focused on encouraging U.S. corporate results, improving sentiment about Europe's economy and a more hawkish-sounding Bank of Canada.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 99.35 points, or 0.83 percent, at 12,136.94. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
* Twitter ceo Jack Dorsey - "Rolling back rights for transgender students is wrong. Twitter and Square stand with the LGBTQ community, always" – tweet Source text : http://bit.ly/2lxsd3g