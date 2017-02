TORONTO, April 23 Toronto's main stock index skidded on Monday as weak European data and political tension in France and the Netherlands heightened concerns about the region's ability to tackle its debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 158.18 points, or 1.30 percent, at 11,989.10. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by James Dalgleish)