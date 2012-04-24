TORONTO, April 24 Toronto's main stock index ended slightly lower on Tuesday as pessimism about resource shares offset enthusiasm over solid North American earnings and successful European government debt auctions.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 8.85 points, or 0.07 percent, at 11,980.10, after spending much of the day in positive territory. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)