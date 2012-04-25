TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as resource issues were boosted ahead of the outcome of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that could give more clues on the prospects for further monetary easing in the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 51 points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,031.16, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)