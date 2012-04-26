LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$1.5bn this week
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
TORONTO, April 26 Toronto's main stock index ended modestly higher o n T hursday as stronger energy prices boosted oil and natural gas companies, though gains were capped by weak materials shares, which were hit by disappointing earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.79 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,145.85. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage: