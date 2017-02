TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Friday, tracking an earnings-driven rally on Wall Street and as recently battered mining shares rebounded in early trade, helped by Agnico Eagle's strong quarterly profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 10.11 points, or 0.08 percent, to 12,155.96, and kept rising. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by James Dalgleish)