TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index climbed sharply heading into the close on Friday, hitting its highest level since early April and notching its second straight weekly gain after some solid North American earnings offset weaker than expected economic data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 91.90 points, or 0.76 percent, at 12,237.75. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney)