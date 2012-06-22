TORONTO, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, rebounding from its biggest drop of 2012 on Thursday, led higher by energy and financial issues as the price of oil recovered.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.66 points, or 0.44 percent at 11,458.98 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)