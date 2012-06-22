BRIEF-Nissan Motor says Hiroto Saikawa appointed CEO
* Says Hiroto Saikawa appointed as Nissan chief executive officer
TORONTO, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, rebounding from its biggest drop of 2012 on Thursday, led higher by energy and financial issues as the price of oil recovered.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 50.66 points, or 0.44 percent at 11,458.98 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Says Hiroto Saikawa appointed as Nissan chief executive officer
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb prices $1.5 billion of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: