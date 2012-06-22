TORONTO, June 22 Toronto's main stock index edged up on Friday, helped by a recovery in financial and energy issues after their sharp drop on Thursday, but gains were held back by a decline in gold miners, including a big fall in Centerra Gold Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 27.22 points, or 0.24 percent, at 11,435.54. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)