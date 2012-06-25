TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Monday, led by weaker financial and energy stocks, with investors worried about the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a European Union summit later this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 67.95 points, or 0.59 percent, to 11,367.59 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)