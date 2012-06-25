TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Monday, led by a decline in energy stocks as the price of oil fell, with investors worried about the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a European Union summit later this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 105.15 points, or 0.92 percent, at 11,330.39. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)