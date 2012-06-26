TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Tuesday, led by the heavyweight materials group, which includes gold miners, as the price of the precious metal eased.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.87 points, or 0.16 percent, at 11,312.52 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)