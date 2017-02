TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Wednesday, led by energy shares, as U.S. crude oil gained on tighter North Sea oil supply and stronger-than-expected U.S. data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.55 points, or 0.38 percent, at 11,377.97 shortly after the open. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)