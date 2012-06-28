* TSX down 123.95 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,286.99

* Materials, financial issues lead market lower

By Allison Martell

TORONTO, June 28 Canada's main stock index fell sharply on Thursday as investors grew skeptical that a major European Union summit would make progress on fixing the region's debt crisis.

The market was pulled down by financial issues and the heavyweight materials group, which includes gold miners. The price of gold slid on pessimism about the summit, which runs Thursday and Friday.

"There's only two things that matter right now, it's the summit and soccer," said Pat McHugh, Canadian equity strategist at Manulife Asset Management.

"People are just getting very frustrated, you know the policy stalemate, ping pong game, indecision, whatever word you want to use, is really wearing people down."

At about 10:50 a.m. (1450 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 123.95 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,286.99.

Royal Bank of Canada fell 2.1 percent to C$50.32, and Toronto Dominion Bank <TD.TO was 1.6 percent lower at C$77.81. The stocks played the biggest role of any two companies in pulling the index lower.

Among materials issues, Centerra Gold Inc fell 9.8 percent to C$8.91 after the Canadian miner said a Kyrgyzstan-based independent member of its board had stepped down. The news came one day after Kyrgyz lawmakers moved to review Centerra's mining contract for its Kumtor gold mine.

SURVEYS POINT TO TSX GAINS

The fears about Europe overshadowed surveys suggesting a bullish longer-term outlook for Toronto stocks.

A Reuters poll showed that Canadian share prices are expected to end 2012 slightly stronger, gaining in the next 12 months to erase year-to-date losses caused by the euro zone debt crisis.

Separately, a survey by Russell Investments Canada found that with worries about the European crisis pushing down valuations, Canadian investment managers are increasingly positive about Canadian equities. It found that 70 percent of managers were bullish on the sector, compared with only 56 percent in the first quarter.

In other company news, Empire Cos Ltd, parent of grocery chain Sobeys Inc, posted higher quarterly profit and boosted its dividend. The stock was little changed at C$54.01.

(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)