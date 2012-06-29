UPDATE 2-Telefonica bets on Aura to keep customers sweet
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights
TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index rose in a broad rally on Friday on news that euro zone leaders had agreed on measures to cut soaring borrowing costs in Italy and Spain and recapitalize banks.
The euro zone developments overwhelmed a sharp drop in Research In Motion Ltd shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 171.86 points, or 1.5 percent, at 11,596.56. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights
WELLINGTON, Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.
* United boss Mourinho wins fourth League Cup (Adds quotes, detail)