TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index rose in a broad rally on Friday on news that euro zone leaders had agreed on measures to cut soaring borrowing costs in Italy and Spain and recapitalize banks.

The euro zone developments overwhelmed a sharp drop in Research In Motion Ltd shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 171.86 points, or 1.5 percent, at 11,596.56. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)