TORONTO, July 3 Toronto's main stock index rose sharply on Tuesday shortly after the open, as mining and energy shares were buoyed by hopes that major central banks will take more action to support the world economy in light of disappointing global manufacturing data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 125.87 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,722.43.