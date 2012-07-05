TORONTO, July 5 Toronto's main stock index sank early on Thursday, led by mining and energy shares, as markets responded negatively to moves by central banks in China, Europe and England to help shore up their slumping economies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.27 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,863.60 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)