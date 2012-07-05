TORONTO, July 5 Canada's resource-heavy stock index ended its longest rally in a year on Thursday, led lower by energy shares, as markets interpreted easing measures by central banks in Europe, China and England as a sign the global economy is weakening.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 96.96 points, or 0.8 percent, at 11,816.91. The loss ended a streak of six straight increases, the index's longest gaining streak in about a year. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)