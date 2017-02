TORONTO, July 6 Toronto's main stock index fell sharply on Friday as resource and financial shares slumped in the wake of lackluster jobs data in Canada and the United States that underscored concern the global economy was slowing further.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 157.38 points, or 1.3 percent, at 11,659.65. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)