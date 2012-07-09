TORONTO, July 9 Canada's main stock index touched a July low on Monday, led by mining and energy shares, after the latest meeting of euro zone finance chiefs solved little, and weak Chinese data, on the heels of soft U.S. jobs data, stoked fears about global growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 25.29 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,634.67. At one point it touched 11,565.04, its lowest since June 29. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)