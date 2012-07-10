TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index rose in early Tuesday trade, led by financial and resource shares, after European finance chiefs signed off on a plan to help Spain's embattled banks and on hopes Germany's top court will approve a broader euro zone bailout fund.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.95 points, or 0.55 percent, at 11,698.62 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)