TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index hit a July low on Tuesday, sliding with mining and energy shares, as growing fears about China's economy outweighed optimism that euro zone policymakers were taking steps to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 122.45 points, or 1 percent, at 11,512.22. The index at one point hit 11,492.36, its lowest since June 29. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Kenneth Barry)