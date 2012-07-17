BRIEF-Petrus Resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
TORONTO, July 17 Toronto's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by energy shares, as commodity prices climbed on expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at more monetary stimulus even as the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.45 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,565.63 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: