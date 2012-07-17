TORONTO, July 17 Canada's main stock index hit a one-week high on Tuesday, rising with energy shares on fresh tensions in the Middle East, but gains were limited after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dampened expectations of further monetary stimulus.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.01 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,571.19. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)