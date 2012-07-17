BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, July 17 Canada's main stock index hit a one-week high on Tuesday, rising with energy shares on fresh tensions in the Middle East, but gains were limited after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dampened expectations of further monetary stimulus.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.01 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,571.19. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.