BRIEF-Conagra Brands on Feb 16 entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing
TORONTO, July 19 Toronto's main stock index rose early on Thursday, led by mining and energy shares, as strong U.S. corporate earnings and hopes China would announce further stimulus measures boosted risk sentiment, offsetting fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.33 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,634.48 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. stock investors may look to a host of results from consumer-facing companies including Wal-Mart Stores Inc next week for signs on whether the recent market rally has more room to run.
* PG&E Corp files to say it may offer and sell shares of co's common stock of up to $275 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2l3aKPX] Further company coverage: