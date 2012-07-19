TORONTO, July 19 Toronto's main stock index rose early on Thursday, led by mining and energy shares, as strong U.S. corporate earnings and hopes China would announce further stimulus measures boosted risk sentiment, offsetting fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.33 points, or 0.5 percent, at 11,634.48 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)