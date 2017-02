TORONTO, July 20 Toronto's main stock index fell early on Friday, led by energy and financial shares, as concerns over Europe's debt crisis escalated despite euro zone finance ministers signing off on a bailout deal for Spain's troubled banking sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.13 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,618.57 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)