TORONTO, July 20 Canadian stocks fell for the first time in more than a week on Friday, led lower by energy and financial shares, as oil slid and risk sentiment soured on worries that Spain would require a full-blown bailout.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 42.79 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,622.91. Despite the loss, the index was still up 0.9 percent for the week. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)