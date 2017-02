TORONTO, July 25 Toronto's main stock index rose early on Wednesday, led by mining and energy shares, as investors were hopeful that deteriorating global economic conditions would spur stimulus moves by major central banks in the United States and Europe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.26 points, or 0.3 percent, at 11,501.21 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by James Dalgleish)