TORONTO, July 25 Canada's main stock index halted its three-day skid on Wednesday, rising with mining shares as investors were hopeful that deteriorating global economic conditions would spur stimulus moves by central banks in the United States and Europe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 25.56 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,492.51. (Reporting by Jon Cook)