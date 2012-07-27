TORONTO, July 27 Canadian stocks hit a three-week high on Friday, led by financial and energy shares, as risk trades rallied on renewed optimism that European policymakers are united in battling the euro zone's debt crisis that is sapping global economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 126.50 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,766.25. The index at one point touched 11,802.51 -- its highest level since July 5. It also ended up 1.2 percent for the week. (Reporting by Jon Cook, Editing by Gary Crosse)