TORONTO, July 30 Canadian stocks ended their three-day rally on Monday, sliding on investor concerns that any potential stimulus measures announced this week by central bankers in the United States and Europe may not be implemented right away.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 8.48 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,757.88. The index retreated after touching 11,803.78, its highest level since July 5. (Reporting by Jon Cook)