TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index slid on Wednesday, led by mining and financial shares, as a slew of weak manufacturing reports raised global growth fears, but hopes of further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve were unfulfilled.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 46.18 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,618.53. (Reporting by Jon Cook)