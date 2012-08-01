UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index slid on Wednesday, led by mining and financial shares, as a slew of weak manufacturing reports raised global growth fears, but hopes of further stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve were unfulfilled.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 46.18 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,618.53. (Reporting by Jon Cook)
* GOL Linhas Aereas - ratio change in program from ratio of one ADS representing ten preferred shares to one ADS representing five preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Two members of a family conspiracy to manipulate the stock of reinsurer Gerova Financial Group Ltd were sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday, a day after the scheme's main architect received a more than 11-year term, prosecutors said.