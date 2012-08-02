BRIEF-exactEarth says Government of Canada did not select co's contract proposal
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
TORONTO, Aug 2 Canadian stocks fell for the fourth straight day on Thursday, led by energy and financial shares, as the European Central Bank followed the U.S. Federal Reserve in pouring cold water on expectations of further stimulus to boost the global economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 112.03 points, or 1 percent, at 11,506.50. At one point the index touched 11,475.43, its lowest since July 25. (Reporting by Jon Cook)
* exactEarth announces update on its Government Of Canada contract
* U.S. FTC - Approved final order settling charges that Boehringer Ingelheim’s $13.53 billion asset swap with Sanofi would likely be anticompetitive Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lC10ws) Further company coverage:
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering