TORONTO, Aug 2 Canadian stocks fell for the fourth straight day on Thursday, led by energy and financial shares, as the European Central Bank followed the U.S. Federal Reserve in pouring cold water on expectations of further stimulus to boost the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 112.03 points, or 1 percent, at 11,506.50. At one point the index touched 11,475.43, its lowest since July 25. (Reporting by Jon Cook)