ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
Aug 7 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Tuesday, as markets remained optimistic that the European Central Bank was edging towards a new plan to resolve the region's crisis and prevent the collapse of the euro.
TOP STORIES
* Enbridge Inc. : The pipeline operator plans to restart a pipeline that leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude onto a Wisconsin field after receiving the green light from U.S. regulators.
* Harry Winston : BHP Billiton is in talks with the Canadian mining and retail group about a sale of its diamond business, the Financial Times reported.
* Canadian oil exploration and production company Gran Tierra Energy Inc's quarterly profit fell nearly 59 percent as production was hit by pipeline disruptions.
* A massive fire struck at the core of Chevron Corp's large Richmond, California, refinery on Monday, spewing flames and a column of smoke into the air, threatening a prolonged outage that may increase prices of the costliest U.S. gasoline.
* Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata, in the throes of a $26 billion takeover bid, posted a smaller-than-expected 31 percent drop in first-half profit as cost cuts helped cushion the impact of weaker prices and reduced copper production.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded up 0.48 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were up around 0.22-0.54 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 302.81; rose 0.35 percent
* Gold futures : $1,614.2; rose 0.08 percent
* US crude : $92.48; rose 0.3 percent
* Brent crude : $110.44; rose 0.81 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,560.65; rose 0.92 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* First Quantum Minerals : The Canadian miner has partnered with a Zambian company to develop a new copper mine in central Zambia, the company's director said on Monday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian banks: Barclays downgrades BMO and RBC on expectations of lower earnings growth and upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank on expectations of above-average growth
* CI Financial : National Bank Financial raises to sector perform from underperform citing second-quarter results inline with estimates and CIX having an edge over its peers at retaining assets
* GMP Capital : CIBC cuts target to C$9 from C$13.50 on weak second-quarter results
* SNC Lavalin : NBF cuts price target to C$42 from C$45 and rates sector perform after the company reduced full year earnings outlook
* Telus Corp. : Macquarie raises price target to C$67 from C$62 and Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$70 from C$66 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits and Ivey PMI
($1= $0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Bangalore newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday that 99 percent of its controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is complete after receiving all federal authorizations necessary earlier this month.