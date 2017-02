TORONTO, Aug 7 Canada's main stock index closed at its highest level in more than a month on Tuesday, led by energy and mining shares, on investor hopes that the European Central Bank will move to combat the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 200.91 points, or 1.7 percent, at 11,863.50. The second straight session of solid gains took the index to its highest close since July 4. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)