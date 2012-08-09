TORONTO, Aug 9 Canada's benchmark equity index opened slightly higher on Thursday, led by energy stocks after Chinese economic data kept alive talk that central bankers may ease monetary policy to stimulate economic growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.48 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,794.52 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
