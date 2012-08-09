BRIEF-Colliers International provides 2017 outlook
* Sees in 2017, high single digit to low double digit percentage revenue growth in local currency - SEC filing
TORONTO, Aug 9 Canada's main equity index closed higher on Thursday as energy and mining stocks rose as soft Chinese economic data kept alive talk that central bankers may ease monetary policy to stimulate growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 77.09 points, or 0.65 percent, at 11,858.13. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Files for resale by selling security holder of 1.4 million shares of Walt Disney Company common stock - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kpIHva) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* X-Chem expands collaboration with Janssen in inflammatory diseases