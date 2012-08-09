TORONTO, Aug 9 Canada's main equity index closed higher on Thursday as energy and mining stocks rose as soft Chinese economic data kept alive talk that central bankers may ease monetary policy to stimulate growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 77.09 points, or 0.65 percent, at 11,858.13. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)