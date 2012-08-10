TORONTO, Aug 10 Canadian stocks capped their best week in more than two months on Friday, led by mining and financial shares, as expectations central banks in the U.S., Europe and China would act to shore up the world's economies offset weak domestic and Chinese data. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.76 points, or 0.3 percent, at 11,890.89. It was up 2 p e rcent for the week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since late May.