* TSX down 32.3 points, or 0.27 percent, at 11,858.58 * Banks weigh after weak Japan data * Some energy and mining stocks help offset fall By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Aug 13 Canada's main equity index fell on Monday after weak Japanese data added to evidence of a slowing global economy, while gains in some mining and energy stocks limited the decline. Canada's resource-focused companies -- which make up a major chunk of the overall index -- have been slow to recover from dips in the price of commodities this year. Both oil and gold prices climbed on Monday. "(Gold miners) have been lagging for a long time. They're quite a bit behind the commodity, said John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities. "A nd the same with the energy stocks, they're behind the oil price." Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp provide the biggest lift, gaining 2.5 percent to C$24.18 after it said it was making an additional investment in a port project in Colombia. Bullion was higher as hopes for European Central Bank action pressured the dollar, while oil hit $115 a barrel for the first time in more than three months on supply concerns and hopes for stimulus measures. By 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 32.3 points, or 0.27 percent, at 11,858.58. Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June, half the pace expected, raising doubts about the strength of the recovery as a rebound in consumer spending lost momentum and Europe's debt crisis weighed on worldwide demand. A 1.4 percent fall in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to C$30.53 was the single biggest drag on the index, while financial stocks also weighed. Bank of Nova Scotia was down 0.7 percent at C$51.63 and Royal Bank of Canada slipped 0.5 percent to C$50.90.