Aug 14 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher after economic data from the euro zone strengthened
expectations for more action from major central banks.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone's debt-ravaged economy shrank in the second
quarter, having flatlined in the first, despite continued German
growth which economists said could soon be snuffed
out.
* Germany's Constitutional Court sees no reason to delay a
ruling scheduled for Sept. 12 on the legality of the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund and a separate pact on budget discipline.
* Agrium Inc , North America's biggest retail
supplier of farm products and services, moved to fend off
pressure from activist investor Jana Partners LLC by saying the
company will not spin off its retail operations.
* Canada's Timmins Gold Corp said its quarterly
profit rose 6 percent on higher production from its Mexico mine.
* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, which makes
factory automation systems, reported a higher first-quarter
profit driven by strong performance in its transportation
segment.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.34 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.2 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 300.23; rose
0.41 percent
* Gold futures : $1612; rose 0.15 percent
* US crude : $93.21; rose 0.52 percent
* Brent crude : $113.95; rose 0.31 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7427.25; rose 0.44 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Aecon Group Inc. : The construction company's
quarterly profit more than doubled as costs fell.
* Iamgold Corp. : The gold miner said its
second-quarter earnings from continuing operations fell about 29
percent as it incurred higher mining costs.
* Niko Resources Ltd. : The oil and gas producer
posted a bigger quarterly loss as costs related to its D6 block,
off India's east coast, rose and output from the block fell.
* Uranium One Inc. : The uranium producer's quarterly
earnings fell 2 percent as it sold less uranium at lower prices.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AuRico Gold Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$10
from C$14.50, says the company is transitioning through a series
of asset sales and accounting complexities that can alienate
investors temporarily
* Chorus Aviation : NBF ups target to C$3.50 from
C$3.05 after the company reported a second-quarter adjusted EBIT
closer to in line with NBF's forecast
* Claude Resources Inc : CIBC cuts price target to
C$0.80 from C$1.50 says the company's underwhelming performance
in the second-quarter has strained balance sheet
* Iamgold : Credit Suisse cuts target to
$12.50 from $13 after the company reported weaker-than-expected
second quarter results
* St Andrew Goldfields : NBF cuts target price to
C$0.80 from C$0.95 to incorporate second-quarter results as well
as multiple valuation updates to reflect recent discussions with
management, cuts rating to sector perform from outperform
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for
release
* Major U.S. events and data includes retail sales, business
inventories and producer prices